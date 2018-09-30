You are here:

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari starts shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's next production Chhichhore

FP Staff

Sep,30 2018 12:54:11 IST

Director Nitesh Tiwari started shooting for his film, Chhichhore on 30 September. It was earlier reported that the filmmaker will be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios for his next feature, set to release on 30 August, 2019.

Chhichhore film will be Tiwari's first mega project after 2016's blockbuster Dangal. The director took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who will helm the upcoming sports drama Panga with Kangana Ranaut in the lead, also took to the microblogging site to share photographs of Nitesh holding a clapperboard from the first day of the film's shoot.

Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted from their official handle announcing the commencement of the shoot.

Details related to the story and the cast are yet to be announced.

