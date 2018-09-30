Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari starts shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's next production Chhichhore

Director Nitesh Tiwari started shooting for his film, Chhichhore on 30 September. It was earlier reported that the filmmaker will be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios for his next feature, set to release on 30 August, 2019.

Chhichhore film will be Tiwari's first mega project after 2016's blockbuster Dangal. The director took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film #Chhichhore starts. Thank you #SajidNadiadwala and @foxstarhindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey. @NGEMovies — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) September 30, 2018

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who will helm the upcoming sports drama Panga with Kangana Ranaut in the lead, also took to the microblogging site to share photographs of Nitesh holding a clapperboard from the first day of the film's shoot.

It’s been a long journey of writing like always 😂 & seeing it happen.More power to you my dearest partner Nitesh as you start another story after #dangal which is truly close to your heart.All the best team for this joy ride 😀#chhichhore starts today❤️@NGEMovies @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/VNe5TYodHG — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) September 30, 2018

Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted from their official handle announcing the commencement of the shoot.

Details related to the story and the cast are yet to be announced.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018 13:00 PM