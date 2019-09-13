Shraddha Kapoor opens up about struggling with anxiety: 'Kept asking myself why that is happening'

Shraddha Kapoor has opened up about struggling with anxiety, revealing that for the longest time her condition remained undiagnosed.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in a recent interview, Shraddha has spoken about suffering from acute anxiety. "I didn't even know what was anxiety. We didn't know it for a very long time. It just after Aashiqui where I had these physical manifestations of anxiety. There's this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor's report. It's bizarre because I kept thinking about why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening," she was quoted as saying by the publication.

Although she still suffers from bouts of anxiety, the actress ensured that now she knows how to deal with it better. She said that she has embraced it and "approached it with a lot of love," which she feels was instrumental behind the betterment of her condition.

On the work front, Shraddha has had a string of releases in 2019, including the high-octane action entertainer Saaho and Nitesh Tiwari's campus drama Chhichhore. While the film has been universally panned by critics, Saaho has been churning gold at the box office. As per the latest reports, the Prabhas-starrer has clinched a whopping Rs 400 crore worldwide. Chhichhore, on the other hand, had a slow start at the theatres, but has now picked up the pace. The film has earned 61.33 crore in six days

She will be next seen in Street Dancer and Baaghi 3. Street Dancer is being helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza and also stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles.

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Sharman Joshi, Chunky Panday, and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Shraddha. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will see Shraddha play an air hostess. The film went on floors on 12 September.

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh... #Baaghi3 filming begins today... Directed by Ahmed Khan... Screenplay by Farhad Samji... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios. pic.twitter.com/7y6hyITNON — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2019

