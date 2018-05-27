Shraddha Kapoor may be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's next

After making a stupendous debut as a filmmaker with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari has enlisted himself among the most-sought-after directors of today. His upcoming film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead, as reported earlier.

Now, according to a Mumbai Mirror report, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is most likely to be roped in to play the female lead in the film. She has reportedly been in talks with the makers and has expressed interest the film. However, no official declaration regarding the final cast has been made yet.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, as reported earlier, will be a student-drama with a social message. The yet-untitled film is set in an engineering college and its story will revolve around the lives of engineering college students and how they embrace successes and failure.

The film is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios and is slated to hit the theatres on 30 August, 2019.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput has recently wrapped-up director Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. He has started working on the final schedule of Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. He is also going to be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut — the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood super-hit The Fault in Our Stars — where plays Ansel Elgort's part in the film.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with Saaho along with the Telugu superstar Prabhas and then she will be seen in the Saina Nehwal biopic directed by Amole Gupte.

Updated Date: May 27, 2018 16:27 PM