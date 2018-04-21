Sushant Singh Rajput to play the lead in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's next film

Sushant Singh Rajput is on a roll. The actor recently wrapped-up director Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, is all set to kick-off the final schedule of Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, and will be playing the role of Augustus Waters in Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut Hindi adaptation of Hollywood super-hit The Fault in Our Stars. Now, according to a report Mumbai Mirror, Sushant Singh Rajput has been roped in to play the lead in an upcoming movie being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The movie, according to the same report, will be a student-drama with a social message. The yet-untitled film is set in an engineering college and its story will revolve around the lives of engineering college students and how they embrace successes and failure.

Nitesh Tiwari directed the super-hit Aamir Khan Dangal and co-wrote Bareilly Ki Barfi with Shreyas Jain. Tiwari is also known writing movies like Chillar Party, Bhoothnath Returns, Kill Dil, and Nil Battey Sannata.

“Sushant and Nitesh had been discussing the film for a while now. The actor has come on board but the search for his leading lady, who will play a student, is still on. There is also a prominent role for another male actor in the story which is yet to be cast,” a source was quoted as saying in Mumbai Mirror.

The report also states that both Nitesh Tiwari and Sushant Singh Rajput share an engineering background. Tiwari graduated from IIT Bombay whereas Sushant was studying mechanical engineering in Delhi before dropping out to become an actor.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 14:12 PM