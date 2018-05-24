Prabhas reveals Saaho will be narrated from Shraddha Kapoor's point of view: She's one of film's biggest assets

Telugu superstar Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Saaho. Post the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Saaho is enjoying all the attention from both the film industry as well as the audiences worldwide. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the Baahubali star has to offer now.

Speaking more about the film, Prabhas said, "All the characters in this film have an important role to play. The story is bigger than any of us and we are connected in a different way. Each character doesn’t just come and go, because everyone has memorable parts to play. For instance, Shraddha (Kapoor) doesn’t just come for a song, she plays an important character. She’s one of the biggest assets and the story is narrated from her point of view," reports Gulf News.

The film is a trilingual (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) and features a bevy of Bollywood actors including Shraddha, who also plays the female lead. Other actors — Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Chunkey Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi — form the evil squad that Prabhas would be seen locking horns with, in the film.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has already amazed the audience with Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 10:13 AM