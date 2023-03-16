Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has surpassed all our expectations and has effortlessly portrayed her ambitious yet cunning character. As much as layered her character was shown, Shraddha has delivered the best performance of her career with this film.

Jhoothi, aka Tinni, played by Shraddha Kapoor is the most unconventional character the actress has ever played. And from looks to gestures to screen presence and dialogue delivery, everything about Shraddha Kapoor in this film was outstanding.

Not only has Shraddha Kapoor leveled up the hotness game in this film but has also left a mark as Jhoothi because of her portrayal. While Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had several elements to make the film a blockbuster success, it was Shraddha Kapoor who stole the show and became the major highlight. We could barely take our eyes off Shraddha Kapoor’s magnetic presence in the film. From nailing screen presence in songs like ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ to ‘Show Me The Thumka’ and ‘Maine Pi Rakhi Hai’ to outshining with never seen before bikini avatar, Shraddha Kapoor has entered a new era of hotness with this film.

Now after serving as Tinni aka Jhoothi in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar and collecting rave reviews for her blockbuster portrayal, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to be seen in Stree 2, which is one of the highly anticipated films from her roaster. The film will also see Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their roles from the first part.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.