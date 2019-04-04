Shobita Dhulipala denies being part of Kanchana's Hindi remake: Quite amused with these rumours

Shobita Dhulipala has arguably become one of the most sought after actors in the film industry after the success of the Amazon Prime Original, Made in Heaven. She is earning plenty of praise for her pitch-perfect portrayal of Tara, the wedding planner who deals with marital infidelity, demanding clients and social insecurities.

Shobita, who made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), also played important roles in Saif Ali Khan's film. Kaalakaandi (2017) and Chef (2017). Speculations regarding her next Bollywood venture with Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Kanchana, have been rife for some quite time.

However, in an interview with DNA, Shobita refuted the rumours and clarified that she is not a part of the project. "I was shooting for the Bard Of Blood in Rajasthan when someone sent me a congratulatory message. I replied with a ‘thank you’, but added a question mark to it. They wrote back saying it’s for the Kanchana remake that I was doing. So, I sent one more question mark back and Googled myself. I’m not doing it (Kanchana), but I’m quite amused with these rumours."

Shobita will be next seen in the Netflix show Bard of Blood and Jeetu Joseph's thriller The Body, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She will also be featured in a bilingual film called Moothon, directed by Geetu Mohandas, which also stars Malayalam star Nivin Pauly.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 14:45:54 IST