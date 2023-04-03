Shloka and Akash Ambani are all set to embrace parenthood again, and Shloka flaunted her baby bump at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch. Celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini shared some adorable pictures of hers from the event and captioned- “Radiant and Beautiful… Mom to be … The most Lovely Shloka for Today’s @nmacc.india Event …”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

The couple had a baby boy in December 2020. They had tied the knot in early-March 2019. “With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna , Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai,” a statement from the family read.

The statement further read, “Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.”

The statement from the family said that both mother and son are doing well. “The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,” it added.

Talking about the centre, it will mark another definitive step in strengthening India’s cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

In a statement, Nita Ambani said, “Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.