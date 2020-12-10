Shloka and Akash Ambani become parents to a baby boy

'With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna , Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai,' a statement from the family read.

The statement further read, "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani."

The statement from the family said that both mother and son are doing well. "The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," it added.