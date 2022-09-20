Shefali Shah has crossed all the levels of expectations with consistently excellent performances with her titles like Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and now Delhi Crime 2. While the actress ruled the hearts of the audiences and critics, she is also making her mark on prestigious award functions and now she went on to grab recognition at the Apoxiomeno award.

As Delhi Crime 2 has been recently released, the audience went on to see a whole new avatar of Shefali. The actress truly took her character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS in the series to the next level which made her win the best actress award at the Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1, whereas the director Richie Mehta won the best director. While the audience showered immense love for the actress for her amazing performance in Delhi Crime, this win for the actress has certainly been a big thing that has added extra stars to her ever-shining career as an actor.

Taking to her social media, the actress posted beautiful pictures from her time at the event. She wore a beautiful saree representing the culture of our nation on an international stage. She wrote- “2nd International award in two days. It’s an absolute honour to be receiving Police Award Arts Festival @festivalipaaf Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1. #RichieMehta best director and me best actress. And am even more honoured to share it with a man I love, respect and with whom I’ve had the honour of creating a legacy that’s for prosterity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Moreover, Shefali has recently won the award for wonderful international memory prize at Alberto Sordi Family Award. Adding to this, Shefali also won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa’. This is an absolute wonder from the actress that she is constantly making her place in the industry by giving amazing performances one after the other.

Before this, Shefali also won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa‘. Looking at this, it seems like she has got no stop this year to shine bright with her impeccable performances. Talking about winning that award for the film that also starred Vidya Balan, Shefali, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, said, “I am proud of Jalsa and I am glad that all the love and passion we put into it has translated and I am very excited. “Well that is not the intention. But what works for me is my instincts and I feel every bit of the character that I play. I don’t want to see a trace of Shefali when I am doing a role.”

In another interview with Firstpost, talking about Delhi Crime Season 2, Shah revealed, “If I have to explain my character in one line, it would be in Sesaon1 Vartika became a hero and in Season 1 she became a human. She is flawed and she falters, but she doesn’t shy away from apologizing and she is trying to correct it. In Season 1 there weren’t many twists and turns and no wavering of moral compass, it was just a pointed single focus that I will get these guys. Now she is left to question a lot of things around her. She is left to question whether what she is doing is right and whether she is jumping too fast to a conclusion. And finally who is responsible for what is going wrong.”

On the work front, as Shefali recently impressed us with her excellent performance in Delhi Crime 2, she will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.