In conversation with Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crime and how the characters have evolved in Season2. Delhi Crime shows the everyday sexism that women face in their life.

Actors Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal will be back with Delhi Crime Season 2 which is releasing on Netflix. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Shefali says that her character as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is flawed as she makes mistakes, but the best thing about Vartika is that she never shies away from apologizing and accepting her mistakes. For Rasika Dugal, we will see her navigating through her personal and professional life. Rasika explains that the everyday sexism that women face in their life is there while they show the story of Delhi Crime.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How much have the characters of Delhi Crime Season 2 evolved?

Rasika Dugal: Neeti in Season2 is far more jaded than Neeti in Sesaon1. Neeti in Sesaon 1 was wide-eyed and was trying to impress Vartika. Now she knows what Vartika’s soft points are. There is still a lot of respect for Vartika that Neeti has and I thoroughly enjoyed that track of the show in the season.

Shefali Shah: If I have to explain my character in one line, it would be in Sesaon1 Vartika became a hero and in Season 1 she became a human. She is flawed and she falters, but she doesn’t shy away from apologizing and she is trying to correct it. In Season 1 there weren’t many twists and turns and no wavering of moral compass, it was just pointed single focus that I will get these guys. Now she is left to question a lot of things around her. She is left to question whether what she is doing is right and whether she is jumping too fast to a conclusion. And finally who is responsible for what is going wrong.

In the show how things have changed on the family front?

Rasika Duggal: A lot of my family front will change and that as a performer I enjoyed a lot to graph it and that is a big part in Neeti’s life. I don’t think she was not aware of what she was getting into either on the professional front or on the personal front. Both her personal and professional life is sort of overwhelming her and she is trying to balance both out. I think that track really spoke to me because as women we have to navigate through a lot in life in both small and big ways.

A lot of things have changed on the family front. What do you have to say about that?

Shefali Shah: We cannot describe the importance of the characters in terms of the screen time they share even if it’s not shown a lot. For Vartika her daughter is constantly in her mind who is away from home in some other country. It’s a big change in the child’s life and more for a parent. There are times when you are misunderstood when you are trying to do a FaceTime call or a voice call which might create friction in a relationship. Vartika is dealing with what every parent at some point of time deals with when there is a growing child who wants her independence and whose only way of response is just to retaliate. But at the same time one of the very important moments comes from her when she puts it in writing for her mother as to who she is. Vartika’s husband is one of the most supportive husbands I have ever seen in real life or even in cinema. Her family at home and her family at her workplace plays a very important part as to who she is. These people make her who she is. They make her richer and stronger.

Rasika: The everyday sexism that women face in their life is there while we show the story of Delhi Crime. The show doesn’t forget their family life while they are trying to investigate a crime and that is the most interesting part of Delhi Crime Season 2.

OTT has given the exposure that all actors have been craving for years. What do you have to say about that?

Shefali Shah: The OTT platforms are about explore, experiment and express. Here you don’t have just one single lead and it’s eight hours of film where you create these characters and the need is for actors not stars. And look at the characters, they are human, absurd and they don’t follow any norms of the box office requirement. It breaks all stereotypes and gives you the freedom to unapologetically experiment with it. As a student of cinema and as a viewer you can watch so much content from around the world which is therapeutic and I would say OTT has become a masterclass for us.

Rasika Dugal: OTT has changed my life in a big way and for many actors. OTT has given room for everybody. Every week there is a new show which does well and gets an audience which has a vibe. I am happy that OTT is a growing democratic place where there is room for newness. It is a healthy, competitive space and also there is room for all types of genres and that’s what is exciting for me and that’s how I get to experiment with different kinds of roles. This time I have done a sports drama series and a horror show which are both new genres for me.

