Shefali Shah was seen this year in titles like Jalsa, Darlings, Delhi Crime Season 2 and is now gearing up for Doctor G. She penned a long note on Instagram after being bestowed with this honour.

It seems like Shefali Shah is truly unstoppable this year. While she constantly won the heart with back-to-back top-notch performances in series like Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and now Delhi Crime 2. The talent hub in a real sense, Shefali is constantly making her name shine all around the globe and this time she went on to win an award for the Alberto Sordi Family Awards.

Shefali is a name who is constantly proving her mettle on the screens with her chartbuster performance and while she is receiving all the love from the audience, she is also making her mark on prestigious platforms. This time, the actress went on to win the Alberto Sordi Family Award, a recognition that is awarded to personalities of Italian culture close to the thought of the famous Roman actor. She won the award for the Alberto Sordi Family Awards where she was considered an International cultural figure. The prestigious award was established in 2017 by the will of the actor’s family members represented by Igor Righetti, cousin of the national Alberto, journalist and RAI radio and television host, has been awarded in past years to several talented and famous artist around the globe.

Taking to her social media, she shared a bunch of pictures of herself where she donned a beautiful saree and held the award in her hands. She wrote, “Alberto Sordi Family Awards are held every year for the last 20 years to celebrate Alberto Sordi’s sheer genius and magic. A legendary, iconic actor of Italian cinema, The Alberto Sordi Awards are bestowed upon creators from across the world in his honour,Colin Firth, Hellen Mirren and Robert Moresco , Gina Lollobrigida, Mark Strong, Matt Dillon and the director Andrei Končalovskij and many more legends have won it. And this year among the recipients is me… What can I say except that I am shocked, extremely humbled and thankful.”

Before this, Shefali also won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa‘. Looking at this, it seems like she has got no stop this year to shine bright with her impeccable performances. Talking about winning that award for the film that also starred Vidya Balan, Shefali, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, said, “I am proud of Jalsa and I am glad that all the love and passion we put into it has translated and I am very excited. “Well that is not the intention. But what works for me is my instincts and I feel every bit of the character that I play. I don’t want to see a trace of Shefali when I am doing a role.”

In another interview with Firstpost, talking about Delhi Crime Season 2, Shah revealed, “If I have to explain my character in one line, it would be in Sesaon1 Vartika became a hero and in Season 1 she became a human. She is flawed and she falters, but she doesn’t shy away from apologizing and she is trying to correct it. In Season 1 there weren’t many twists and turns and no wavering of moral compass, it was just a pointed single focus that I will get these guys. Now she is left to question a lot of things around her. She is left to question whether what she is doing is right and whether she is jumping too fast to a conclusion. And finally who is responsible for what is going wrong.”

