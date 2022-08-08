In conversation with actor Shefali Shah for being nominated as the best actress for Jalsa at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She talks about inclusivity in cinema and how OTT is not bogged down by the Bollywood requirements that there should be a hero, heroine and a villain.

As I was having a chat over phone with actor Shefali Shah, her nineteen-year-old son steps in to say he needs his art book. Like a hand on mother Shefali gives the instruction where she has kept his art book. Says Shefali, “My nineteen-year-old son wants to make paper planes. That is the childlike quality that I love about him.” For me that’s how ‘real’ Shefali Shah is as a daughter, wife, mother, friend and most importantly a brilliant craftsman.

Shefali Shah mentions in her interview that OTT is not bogged down by the Bollywood requirements that there should be a hero, heroine and a villain and there is no content. There are these unique actors who create these characters, broken, shredded, complete and sometimes incomplete. A film can get lost in the theatres and it is so sad because so many people’s handwork goes into it. On the other hand, the reach of OTT is huge. Shefali will soon be seen in Delhi Crime Season 2.

Excerpts from the interview:

On you being nominated as the best actress for Jalsa at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and inclusivity in cinema…

I am proud of Jalsa and I am glad that all the love and passion we put into it has translated and I am very excited. “Well that is not the intention. But what works for me is my instincts and I feel every bit of the character that I play. I don’t want to see a trace of Shefali when I am doing a role. But in Darling, my character Shamshu has a lot of similarities with my real self. But that’s the only way I know how to do it. Honestly sometimes, I feel I have no specific method of acting. But some days if my impulse and instincts don't work then what is going to happen? If that impulse doesn’t come to me internally then what will I do, I am going to be stranded. I love these people and I love getting lost in these characters. I completely get lost in these characters and let them consume me and become them. That’s the only way I work and that's the only way it works for me.

Jalsa highlights inclusivity in a way that nobody has done before. What do you have to say about inclusivity in cinema?

Specially disabled, Surya in Jalsa with a like magic. I am so happy and proud that I am a part of a film that made this change. And you know what even if it wasn’t on OTT, Suresh would still make this film a success. We are still discussing the inclusivity of women as lead characters, like which era we are in now. We had women in lead roles, but it vanished and then it came back. In the 90s women actually became accessories to the film and the heroes. But the point is this inclusivity shown in Jalsa was so real and subtle. Even if I hadn’t been a part of Jalsa, I would have thought that why did filmmakers not think of making a film like this. It finally boils down to talent and who fits the character. Caste, creed, race colour gender nothing matters. I have seen years ago Children of a Lesser God, both the actors have a disability. But I was blown by that film. I am so glad it is happening in Indian cinema. Now, I believe that this change brought about by Jalsa in Indian cinema will now not take much time to become a real part of our cinema. Maybe I just believe in it or maybe I am just an optimist!

OTT has completely changed your career. What do you have to say on the whole liberating phase brought in by the streaming platforms?

It is so satisfying and enriching. Even as an actor, it is so fulfilling because it is not just a two-hour film. You have eight hours of film to explore and create. I believe OTT is about exploring, experimenting and expressing all of it and more. And you can do it unabashedly and you can do it without holding back. It has changed the way how creative work is done in cinema whether it is a show or a film. And not just for actors that OTT has brought about a great time, but for content creators, writers, music directors, costume designers the streaming platform has given us so much to explore. And most importantly OTT is not bogged down by the Bollywood requirements that there should be a hero, heroine and a villain and there is no content. There are these unique actors who create these characters, broken, shredded, complete, incomplete whatever you call it which is fantastic. A film can get lost in the theatres and it is so sad because so many people’s handwork goes into it. And one Friday it doesn’t do well, the film can get lost. OTT is not like that. It will be seen, if not this Friday, then next Friday. And the reach is huge. We can’t think of a film dropping in a theatre in 190 countries.

As an audience, as a student of cinema, it is such a great time. You can sit at home and watch films and shows from all around the world in every language possible. Our audience likes to lap up beautiful cinema and I have underestimated the creative thinking of our viewers. Yes, sometimes creators try to create popular stuff where they are sure that people will watch. That’s the pressure that comes with box office. In OTT we are not carrying that pressure. And the audience will have a point of view. Underestimating the audience's wisdom is ridiculous. You are watching and reading so much. Your social thought process is changing and I must say the pandemic has brought about a lot of change in our thinking process too.

What next, other than Netflix's Delhi Crime Season 2?

There is so much to do. After last year’s releases I am just promoting. And most of the work that I have done last year is getting released this year. But I have always waited for roles that literally churned me from inside out and now with all the appreciation coming in, it even justifies my choices. I simply love what I do. I don’t work because I want to be seen every day, that’s not me. So, I will wait for the right role. There is nothing that has come in which has blown me away this year. I have Doctor Ji where I am playing a small part, which is just a guest appearance. But it is a script that is fun and sensible.

