Shankar responds to Anniyan producer’s accusation about 'illegal remake': I retain right to exploit film’s script

Anniyan producer V Ravichandran has accused Shankar of copyright violation after the latter had announced film’s Hindi remake, with Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Shankar has responded to the allegations of Anniyan producer V Ravichandran, who accused the former of indulging in “unlawful act" after announcing the film's Hindi remake. Shankar claimed that he holds the complete right to the script of Anniyan, and didn’t require Ravichandran’s permission to use it again.

“I am shocked to receive your mail dated 14.04.2021 stating that you own the storyline of the movie Anniyan,” said Shankar in his statement.

“In this context, I submit that the movie was released in the year 2005 and everyone associated with the movie were aware that the script and storyline belongs exclusively to me and in fact the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar. I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances,” added Shankar.

Shankar also responded to Ravichandran's claims on Sujatha, being the co-writer of Anniyan.

“I am rather surprised to see the reference to late Sri Sujatha, as he was engaged by me only to write dialogues for the film and was accordingly credited. He was not involved in the script, screenplay or characterization in any manner, and there is no scope beyond his engagement as a dialogue writer,” Shankar claimed.

“Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit. In fact, you/your entity does not have the right to remake or make any derivative rights for “Anniyan”, as the said rights have not been granted to you in writing. In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the “storyline” vests with you (sic),” he added.

Ravichandran's notice claimed that he owns the rights to the original film as he was the producer of Anniyan. He also expressed shock to know that the Hindi remake was announced without his and writer Sujatha's (co-owner of the film’s rights) knowledge.

“The entire story rights were purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the only owner of the rights of this film. As such, any such adoption or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal (sic),” stated the notice directed addressed to Shankar.

Taking pot-shots at the director, Ravichandran further wrote, “I wish to remind you that after the not so successful film namely BOYS directed by you, you were under severe stress due to the dented image. Still, I have provided you with the opportunity to direct the film Anniyan, after which you have regained the lost ground, only because of my support. It is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie Anniyan by associating yourself and adapting of the Hindi version of the same. I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence I wonder how you can stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts (sic)”.

Vikram played the lead role in Anniyan which released in 2005. Later, the film was dubbed in Hindi and was released as Aparachit in 2006.