Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra begin script-reading session for upcoming biopic

Vidya Balan, who will be seen as mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi soon, had a script reading session with Sanya Malhotra. Abundantia Entertainment, the film's production house, shared Vidya "bonding over the script" with her co-star. The Dangal actor will play Vidya's onscreen daughter in the biopic.

The film went on floors in London on 30 September (Monday). Sanya even shared the news via her Instagram story and wrote that she was "super excited" to begin a new journey.

Here are the photos.

The first look still of Vidya as Shakuntala was recently unveiled by the makers. Flaunting a short bob and draped in a red saree, the actress looked just like the renowned math wizard.

"She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math...and she completely turns that perception on its head. How incredible that ‘The Math Genius’, ‘The Human Computer’, was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm," Vidya had previously said in a statement.

Sanya was last seen in Badhaai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, also starring Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, smashed box office records.

Vidya's last project was the multi-starrer Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and HG Dattatreya. The film was also a hit among the audience and crossed the Rs 200 cr mark in its fourth week.

Shakuntala Devi is helmed by Anu Menon. She has previously written and directed the Ali Zafar and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer London Paris New York as well as the Amazon Prime Original, Four More Shots Please. Anu has penned Shakuntala Devi's screenplay along with Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra has written the the dialogues. The makers have slated the film for a summer 2020 release.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 19:05:55 IST