Gehraiyaan is about complex modern relationships.

The makers of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film have finally revealed the name of the film. Titled Gehraiyaan, the film is directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar.

Gehraiyaan is all set to release on 25 January, next year on Amazon Prime Video. This is Shakun’s third film with Johar. Before this, he made Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016) produced by Johar.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production on Gehraiyaan:

Johar, Dharma Productions said: “Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Batra has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, makes the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world.”

What Shakun Batra has to say?

Director Batra, who is back in the director’s chair after his super-hit Kapoor & Sons, said: “Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around us. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions from the audiences across the globe.” Taking to Instagram, Johar shared that the film's name is Gehraiyaan. “It's time to dive deep and find out what's beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on Jan 25 (sic),” Johar wrote.

About the film:

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama about complex modern relationships. Other than Padukone, Chaturvedi, Panday, the film also features Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur. The film has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions & Viacom18 Studios in association with Jouska Films.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi share BTS pictures. Take a look: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to their social media handles to share behind-the-scene pictures from the film’s sets. Along with some beautiful black-and white-images, the actors also penned heartfelt notes. Deepika wrote, "Yes, It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes. Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow (sic).”

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and said, “The experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment - has been nothing short of magic. Grateful to be part of it. We have a super special announcement TOMORROW - stay tuned (sic).”

Siddhant shared, "Beh ke door kanhi kinare pe miley, Bikharey sipiyon se hum dono Na usne kuch kaha, Na maine kuch kaha, Bas baithe rahe, Aankhon mein moti bhare - hum dono.. Stay tuned, an announcement for a very special film to me is out tomorrow (sic)."

Earlier in an interview, Deepika had called the film ‘quite challenging’. “The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms,” she had said.

The actor will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a Mahabharata adaptation which will be told from Draupadi’s perspective, Project-K with Prabhas and The Intern’s Hindi remake that she is also producing.

