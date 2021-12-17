Liger will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The release date of the highly anticipated sports drama Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles is out. The Karan Johar-bankrolled movie will release on 25 August next year.

Producer Karan Johar made the announcement with a tweet that read, “THE ACTION, THE THRILL & THE MADNESS – it’s going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. #LigerOnAug25th2022. Catch the first glimpse on 31st Dec and start your new year with a BANG!”

Take a look at the announcement poster below:

The post also mentioned that the first official glimpse from the movie will be available for the audience from December 31 onwards.

The film, based on Mixed Martial Arts and starring Mike Tyson in a crucial role, will hit the screens in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Liger is in the last leg of shooting.

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in important roles.

