Pics: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh promote ’83 in style at Red Sea Film Festival; meet cheering fans

On 86th birthday, Dharmendra looks back at life so far: Grateful a Punjab boy with no connections was able to make it "Both Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan are among the best actresses of Indian cinema. I have to be on my toes working with them," says Dharmendra on starring with his contemporaries in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.