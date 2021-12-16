Pics: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh promote ’83 in style at Red Sea Film Festival; meet cheering fans
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took over the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The couple, dressed in their formal best, promoted their film ‘83, which was screened at the festival. See their pictures here.
1/5
Ranveer Singh, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, Romi Dev, Deepika Padukone and Mohinder Amarnath at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.
2/5
Actress and producer Deepika Padukone, walks the red carpet, prior to the screening of '83. (Photo: AFP)
3/5
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh greets the audience prior to the screening of ’83, world premiere, as part of the first edition of Red Sea Film Festival, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AFP)
4/5
Director Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur walk the red carpet prior to the screening of ’83. (Photo: AFP)
5/5
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose for a selfie with disabled person. (Photo: AFP)