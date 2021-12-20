Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse from Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film and wrote that a big announcement is in store. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Sunday shared behind-the-scenes pictures from their upcoming film, directed by Shakun Batra. The film, a relationship drama, is yet to be titled.

Ananya said that “the experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment – has been nothing short of magic”. Siddhant, meanwhile, shared a poem, “Beh ke door kanhi kinare pe miley, Bikharey sipiyon se hum dono… Na usne kuch kaha, Na maine kuch kaha, Bas baithe rahe, Aankhon mein moti bhare – hum dono.”

Sharing the monochrome images, Deepika wrote, “Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you.” That’s not all, she also teased that an announcement regarding the film will be made on 20 December.



Earlier in an interview, Deepika had called the film ‘quite challenging’. “The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms,” she had said.

The actor will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a Mahabharata adaptation which will be told from Draupadi’s perspective, Project-K with Prabhas and The Intern’s Hindi remake that she is also producing.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.