Pankaj Tripathi dons bell-bottoms, colourful shirts as larger-than-life actor, producer in Shakeela biopic

Indo-Asian News Service

Oct,09 2018 11:31:43 IST

Mumbai: For his role as an overdramatic actor-producer of the 1990s in Shakeela, actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in over-the-top style, flaunting bell-bottoms and colourful suits and shirts.

Pankaj Tripathi in a colourful suit

In the film, the Newton actor will not just be seen rocking the outfits, he will portray a boisterous hero who is overconfident, talented and knows he will get the girl.

When Pankaj went for a costume trial for the movie, he says he was in two minds and questioned himself if he will be able to carry such a colourful dress.

Pankaj Tripathi as a larger-than-life , boisterous actor -producer

"My character was supposed to behave larger than life like a south Indian commercial hero. I was supposed to dance with the heroine. I was scared on the first day of the shoot.

"Normally I don't see the monitor after giving the shots, but later when I checked one of the scenes, I was surprised to see how I managed to pull these shots dancing with the heroine in a swimming pool."

Pankaj Tripathi for his role in Shakeela biopic, also starring Richa Chadha

For Pankaj, it was fun playing the part.

"I always wanted to dance, and do some action in a film... The audience will be surprised to see me in the role, just the way I am surprised to see myself in this role."

Shakeela is a directorial venture by Indrajit Lankesh and stars Richa Chadha in the titular role.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 11:31 AM

