Shailene Woodley joins cast of Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf's crime drama After Exile

Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley will share screen space with Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf in crime drama After Exile. De Niro and LaBeouf will be seen in actor-son roles.

LaBeouf will essay the role of an ex-con who, after being released from prison for killing a man, is trying to get back to his old life with his father (De Niro) so that they can save his younger brother from a life of drugs and crime. De Niro will play another ex-con suffering from alcoholism and guilt.

Woodley will play a woman who grew up with LaBeouf, and had a troubled relationship with him. She tries to rekindle their relationship after he leaves prison, reports Variety.

Joshua Michael Stern will direct the movie from a script by Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo. Stern has helmed the Ashton Kutcher-starrer biographical drama Jobs.

Thorne and Steve Snyder of Pacific Shore Films will produce the project, while Les Cohen will serve as executive producer. Variety adds the cast and crew will begin filming in November.

Woodley's last film was director Baltasar Kormákur's Adrift. She will be seen next in Endings, Beginnings by Drake Doremus, which will have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019.

De Niro's upcoming projects include mafia epic, The Irishman, alongside Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. It will have its premiere at the New York Film Festival, and will close the BFI London Film Festival. The Irishman is scheduled to hit the streaming giant on 27 November on Netflix. DeNiro also makes an appearance in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

LaBeouf is a part of the comedy drama Peanut Butter Falcon, also starring Zack Gottsagen and Dakota Johnson. He can also be seen in the autobiographical drama Honey Boy, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 12:29:59 IST