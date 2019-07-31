The Irishman trailer: Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino reunite as mobsters in Martin Scorsese's mafia epic

Netflix released the official trailer of Martin Scorsese’s big-budget mafia epic, The Irishman, on 31 July (Wednesday). The film will have its premiere at the New York Film Festival. The Irishman reunites Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci with the esteemed filmmaker.

According to Screen Rant, The Irishman is based on Charles Brandt's book I Heard You Paint Houses. De Niro is Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran and a hitman, who possibly played a role in the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino. Pesci plays mob boss Russell Bufalino. Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Jesse Plemons, Bobby Cannavale, Sebastian Maniscalco and Anna Paquin are also part of the cast.

IndieWire mentions that Scorsese used visual effects to make the actors look younger. De Niro plays Sheeran through his youth and old age, which was made possible with VFX.

The Irishman is the director's second Netflix release after his Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese. The Associated Press had reported that Netflix is planning a robust awards season push for The Irishman, including a not-yet-dated release in select theaters later this year. The film reportedly has a budget of $125 million.

Scorsese and De Niro have previously worked on Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and Casino.

Here's the trailer for The Irishman.

Scorsese. De Niro. Pacino. Pesci. THE IRISHMAN. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/xYyaOapXXZ — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) July 31, 2019

"There will be some sort of theatrical component. You have to have that. It’s a different experience than watching it at home. In a theater, you may start to laugh at something because the people next to you are laughing — and The Irishman is very funny, much like Goodfellas was funny," producer Jane Rosenthal said.

You can also watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 18:30:46 IST