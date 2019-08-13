Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf to play ex-cons in upcoming crime drama After Exile

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro and actor Shia LaBeouf are set to star in an upcoming independent crime drama After Exile. According to Variety, the duo will play father and son in the movie.

LaBeouf will essay the role of an ex-con who, after being released from prison for killing a man, is trying to get back to his old life with his father (De Niro) so that they can save his younger brother from a life of drugs and crime. De Niro will play another ex-con suffering from alcoholism and guilt.

Joshua Michael Stern is directing the movie from a script by Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo. Stern has helmed the Ashton Kutcher-starrer biographical drama, Jobs.

Thorne and Steve Snyder of Pacific Shore Films are producing the project, while Les Cohen will serve as executive producer. Variety adds that the cast and crew will begin filming in October.

De Niro's upcoming projects include mafia epic, The Irishman, alongside Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. It will have its premiere at the New York Film Festival and will close the BFI London Film Festival. The Irishman is scheduled to hit the streaming giant later this year. DeNiro also makes an appearance in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

LaBeouf is a part of the comedy drama Peanut Butter Falcon, also starring Zack Gottsagen and Dakota Johnson. He can also be seen in the autobiographical drama Honey Boy, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019