You are here:

Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf to play ex-cons in upcoming crime drama After Exile

FP Staff

Aug 13, 2019 12:15:41 IST

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro and actor Shia LaBeouf are set to star in an upcoming independent crime drama After Exile. According to Variety, the duo will play father and son in the movie.

LaBeouf will essay the role of an ex-con who, after being released from prison for killing a man, is trying to get back to his old life with his father (De Niro) so that they can save his younger brother from a life of drugs and crime. De Niro will play another ex-con suffering from alcoholism and guilt.

Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf to play ex-cons in upcoming crime drama After Exile

Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf. Image from Twitter @CurrentSocials

Joshua Michael Stern is directing the movie from a script by Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo. Stern has helmed the Ashton Kutcher-starrer biographical drama, Jobs. 

Thorne and Steve Snyder of Pacific Shore Films are producing the project, while Les Cohen will serve as executive producer. Variety adds that the cast and crew will begin filming in October.

De Niro's upcoming projects include mafia epic, The Irishmanalongside Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. It will have its premiere at the New York Film Festival and will close the BFI London Film Festival. The Irishman is scheduled to hit the streaming giant later this year. DeNiro also makes an appearance in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

LaBeouf is a part of the comedy drama Peanut Butter Falcon, also starring Zack Gottsagen and Dakota Johnson. He can also be seen in the autobiographical drama Honey Boy, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 12:15:41 IST

tags: after exile , Al Pacino , Ashton Kutcher , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dakota Johnson , Hollywood , Joaquin Phoenix , jobs , joe pesco , Joker , joshua michael stern , Netflix , peanut butter falcon , Robert De Niro , Shia Labeouf , The Irishman , zack gottsagen

also see

The Irishman trailer: Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino reunite as mobsters in Martin Scorsese's mafia epic

The Irishman trailer: Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino reunite as mobsters in Martin Scorsese's mafia epic

After The Irishman, Martin Scorsese begins scouting locations for next film, Killers of the Flower Moon

After The Irishman, Martin Scorsese begins scouting locations for next film, Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese's Netflix drama, The Irishman, to close 2019 BFI London Film Festival

Martin Scorsese's Netflix drama, The Irishman, to close 2019 BFI London Film Festival