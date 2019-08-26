Joker director Todd Phillips shares six short clips from film, ahead of trailer release on 28 August

Director of Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker, Todd Phillips, shared a series of short clips on Instagram. Every video contains a blink-and-you-miss it cryptic message, when summed up leads to read, "Trailer. 8.28. The new trailer will be unveiled by Warner Bros on 28 August.

The first official trailer showed a pre-Joker Arthur Fleck, a failed stand up comedian. After being bullied and attacked in an alley, something changes inside of him and triggers his descent into madness. Joker also stars Zazie Beetz, Rober De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

Here are the clips shared by Phillips.



Phoenix had said that fans will be upset with the team of Joker for not following the character arc of the supervillain established in the original DC comics. He had explained that Phillips decided to stray from the original DC material and focus on the ''story of becoming Joker''.

"We didn't follow anything from the comic books, which people are gonna be mad about. We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. "That's what was interesting to me. We're not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It's about this man," the actor told Empire magazine.

The origin story had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 and will also screened at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 4 October, this year.

