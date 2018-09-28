You are here:

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani come together for Honey Singh's rendition of AR Rahman's 1994 hit Urvashi Urvashi

Shahid Kapoor's has shot a music video with Kiara Advani titled 'Urvashi', a remake of the 1990's AR Rahman chart-buster. The actor shared the video on his official Twitter handle.

The music video is being presented by T Series and has been sung by Honey Singh. The teaser depicts Shahid in a swanky avatar as he alights his bike. The full song released on 28 September.

'Urvashi' depicts Kapoor and Advani as rebels of sorts as they groove to Singh's rhythms and rap. Special mention to when Kapoor mouths, "Maana tu mujhko mili hai late, Dono ke beech mein kuch hoga relate, Jodi hai teri aur meri baby, Jaise Jodhaa aur Akbar the Great."

Kapoor's upcoming projects include films like a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy and the biopic based on Dingko Singh. The Arjun Reddy remake will also see Kiara Advani opposite Kapoor. The Indian Express reported that the Arjun Reddy remake was scheduled to be directed by Sandeep Vanga (who had also helmed the original).

Watch the full song here.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018 12:59 PM