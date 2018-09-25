Kiara Advani confirmed to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Arjun Reddy remake, after Tara Sutaria opts out

Actor Kiara Advani has been paired opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Advani, who was most recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, will essay the role of Kapoor's love interest. Tara Sutaria was originally the choice of the female lead but she had to exit from the film due to her commitments to Student of the Year 2.

"Arjun Reddy has always been one of my favourite films. There are so many shades to the heroine's character; I'm very excited about it," Advani said in a statement.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster, the remake will go on floors in October. "Kiara epitomises the female character in the film to the T. She has the perfect combination of innocence (in terms of looks) and maturity (in terms of performance) that's so important for the character," Vanga said.

The original film, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves. Deverakonda in an interaction with Firstpost had expressed his excitement to see Kapoor's interpretation of his character in the remake.

The remake will be produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 11:43 AM