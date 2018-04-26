Shahid Kapoor confirmed for Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy; film's director says 'there's more freedom in Bollywood'

Last year’s critically-acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy, a contemporary take on Devdas that shone the spotlight on love and suffering in its purest and rawest form, is all set to be remade in Hindi and the process has already begun.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made a noteworthy debut with Arjun Reddy, will direct its remake as well. While it was widely reported that Arjun Kapoor was expected to play the titular role, Firstpost had first announced that Shahid Kapoor was in talks for the project. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Shahid has been roped in for the project, which will be bankrolled by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Warde.

Talking to Firstpost, Sandeep confirmed that Shahid is on board and that the yet-untitled project will start rolling from July. “We’re planning to commence shooting from July. Telugu audiences loved the core emotion of Arjun Reddy and we don’t want to tamper with it. The newness and shock value that worked in favour of the original will be retained. When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn’t sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things. I don’t think I’d have to restrict myself when it comes to the Hindi version. I believe I’ll have more freedom in Bollywood. We can make it even more hard-hitting,” he said, adding the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Sandeep is confident Shahid can do full justice to the lead part. “As an actor, he has no inhibitions. Arjun Reddy is a character with a lot of rage and I think Shahid can convincingly bring it alive on screen. I was clear from the beginning that I wanted to work with him," he added.

Currently in Delhi doing a recce for the shoot, Sandeep said, “We’re planning to shoot the college portion in Delhi. I’ll be here for the next few days and explore a few places. We’re yet to zero in on other locations.”

Arjun Reddy, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a knockout performance, revolves around a medical surgeon with anger issues. He turns to alcohol and drugs when the girl he’s madly in love with is forced to marry another man. The film is already being remade in Tamil and it will mark the debut of Dhruv, son of popular Tamil star Vikram. National award-winning filmmaker Bala is directing the Tamil version which is titled Varma, which has been on the floors for nearly two months now.

Sandeep also confirmed that he has a project with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline. “It’s too early to talk about it. A project with him is definitely on the cards. We met recently and had a healthy chat. It might start after I complete Arjun Reddy Hindi remake.”

Mahesh Babu, basking in the success of Bharat Ane Nenu, will next team up with Vamsi Paidipally. This project marks their first-time collaboration. It was also recently confirmed that Mahesh will also team up with Rangasthalam director Sukumar later this year.

