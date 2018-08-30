Shahid Kapoor to play Asian Games boxing gold medalist Dingko Singh in Raja Krishna Menon's directorial

Shahid Kapoor will portray the role of former boxing champion and Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh in his next project, reports the Times of India. The film will be helmed by Chef and Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon.

Shahid confirmed the news saying the characters that most biopics portray are unknown legends who people should know about. Talking about the Phogat sisters in the smashing box office hit Dangal, Kapoor mentioned that their tale of struggle and success would go mostly unnoticed had it not been for the film.

Similarly, Kapoor believes, Dingko's narrative should not only be heard but also respected. "Dingko is a cancer survivor, and he went through 13 rounds of chemotherapy. He has even gone on to say that his biggest win was surviving cancer and not the gold medal he won at the age of 19 at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok." said the Padmaavat actor.

Shahid mentioned that in 2017, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was aware of Dingko's on-going treatment, lent a helping hand and sent money for the former boxer's treatment. It was after the incident that most became aware of Dingko's ailment and as many as 13 doctors came forward to help him.

Stressing on the fact that this narrative was extraordinary, Kapoor added that at a point in his life, Dingko was almost on the path to becoming a Naxalite ."His life story is unbelievably crazy; it is very human and extremely inspiring. Such amazing stories of heroes need to be told,” added Shahid.

The actor is currently promoting his next project, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 21 September, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 15:10 PM