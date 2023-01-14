Shah Rukh Khan turns emotional and nostalgic as fan shares his 'salute' scene from Fauji and Pathaan
SRK didn’t take long to notice the tweet, which made him “emotional”. SRK wrote, “Oh wow, I hadn't seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!”
The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, rarely leaves an opportunity to interact with his fans, and his Twitter timeline holds testament to the same. Therefore, at a time when millions of SRKians are desperately awaiting his hotly anticipated film Pathaan, Twitter is abuzz with fans expressing their desperation via various posts. Now, SRK, who often holds his much-celebrated Ask SRK session to stay in touch with his fans, recently got overwhelmed by one of the posts shared. This after, a fan shared a collage of SRK’s journey in the industry, which caught the superstar’s attention. Urging SRK to reply, the fan showcased Shah Rukh’s journey from Fauji to his upcoming Pathaan through a collage in the Ask SRK session. It must be noted that the 1989 television show Fauji marked SRK’s debut in the Indian entertainment industry, while Pathaan is his comeback on the big screen after four long years.
It all began when a Twitter user, presumably SRK’s fan, took to his account and shared a collage incorporating his photos from his roles in Fauji, Main Hoon Na, and Pathaan. While essaying the roles of Abhimanyu Rai, Major Ram Prasad, and Pathaan in the photo, SRK can be seen saluting on duty. The fan shared the photo collage after participating in the question and answer session on the micro-blogging site and asked the superstar to express a word for his journey in the Indian film industry. The fan wrote, “One word for the journey Ask SRK, Shah Rukh Khan. Please reply.” Wondering then what? Well, SRK didn’t take long to notice the tweet, which made him “emotional”. SRK wrote, “Oh wow, I hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!”
Oh wow hadn't seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023
Several fans took to the comments section to laud the Pathaan trailer. One user commented, “I don’t have any questions, but I wanted to tell you that the best thing that happened to me last year was getting to know you. And the last seconds of the Pathaan trailer gave me goosebumps and I am not even Indian. Thank you for being you. Love you.”
Another commented, "Fauji was a hit TV series, and Main Hoon Na was a Superhit movie. Pathaan will keep on the tradition."
For those who don’t know, makers recently unveiled the Pathaan trailer which literally set the internet ablaze. Apart from SRK, the movie also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.
