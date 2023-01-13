Days before the release of Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan, a buzz has started making rounds about an ongoing rift between the makers of the film and actor John Abraham. Reports also suggest that Abraham is at loggerheads with the lead actor, Shah Rukh Khan. A few videos have also gone viral from a media event where John was seen avoiding questions about the film’s trailer and also Shah Rukh Khan. While the videos have fuelled the rumours further, the actor has now shared a special note on ‘Pathaan’ for his fans. Taking to his IG story, John Abraham thanked all his fans for their love and also the film’s director for the role.

The special note by the actor read, “In my years in cinema, this moment, right here… right now, is a special one. It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It’s a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles & I can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say so much about Pathaan but let’s all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big screen entertainer!! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer.”

Check:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/thejohnabraham/3013968017084283317

Notably, this came after the video of the actor surfaced online. It shows John asking the reporters to ask another question after he was asked about Pathaan’s trailer. Later, when he was asked to comment on the much-talked-about physique of Shah Rukh Khan in the film, John decided to walk off the stage.

Watch the video:

John Abraham skip the question and walk off when reporter asks him about fitness of #ShahRukhKhan .. Ab #Pathaan ki VFX wali body thodi expose krega media ke saamne pic.twitter.com/RcEfIDo7Kk — Mohan Lal lalettan (@EmpuranLucifer9) January 11, 2023



The video grabbed the internet’s attention and people were too quick to notice the actor’s ignorant behaviour.

About Pathaan

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features actors Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The trailer of the film was recently released and it is already winning the audiences’ appreciation.

The film is all set to release on 25 January 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.