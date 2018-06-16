You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Shekhar Kapur for appreciating Zero teaser: It's the biggest compliment

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,16 2018 12:35:05 IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appreciating the teaser of his upcoming film Zero is the biggest compliment.

Kapur had complimented the film's teaser on Twitter and had said that he was looking forward to Zero.

To which, SRK replied on Friday.

Zero features SRK as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for Zero, co-produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on 21 December, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 12:35 PM

tags: #Anushka Sharma #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Gauri Khan #Katrina Kaif #QnA #Red Chillies #Salman Khan #Shah Rukh Khan #SRK #Zero

also see

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman, Aanand L Rai for making his upcoming film Zero 'a dream come true'

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman, Aanand L Rai for making his upcoming film Zero 'a dream come true'

Zero Eid teaser to reportedly feature Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai avatar along with Shah Rukh Khan

Zero Eid teaser to reportedly feature Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai avatar along with Shah Rukh Khan

Zero: First glimpse of Salman Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to be unveiled on Eid

Zero: First glimpse of Salman Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to be unveiled on Eid