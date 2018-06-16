You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Shekhar Kapur for appreciating Zero teaser: It's the biggest compliment

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appreciating the teaser of his upcoming film Zero is the biggest compliment.

Kapur had complimented the film's teaser on Twitter and had said that he was looking forward to Zero.

Every time I see trailer for #ZeroCelebratesEid, I can’t help smiling .. really looking forward to the film. It seems to have the same sense of joy and fun we made Mr India with. And really good VFX too @iamsrk — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2018

To which, SRK replied on Friday.

Thank u my friend. U appreciating & smiling is the biggest compliment for the teaser. Will show u stuff soon. Love https://t.co/yZ0caLGK2I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 15, 2018

Zero features SRK as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for Zero, co-produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on 21 December, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 12:35 PM