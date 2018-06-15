You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman, Aanand L Rai for making his upcoming film Zero 'a dream come true'

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,15 2018

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked actor Salman Khan for making Zero a dream come true.

Calling the Dabangg star his brother, SRK tweeted on Friday.

Shah Rukh and Salman wished India "Eid Mubarak" by featuring together in a special song, in a teaser of Aanand L Rai's Zero, which was shared on Twitter, on Thursday.

The two stars, who have earlier worked in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, shared a warm camaraderie in the teaser which will be attached to Salman's Eid release Race 3.

Shah Rukh enters a stadium, followed by Salman. They are seen dancing together as a voice in the background says, "Dono bhaiyon ke taraf se saare Hindustan ko Eid mubarak. (Here is wishing Eid mubarak to the whole of India from the two brothers)."

Zero features Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for Zero, produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on 21 December, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Jun 15, 2018

