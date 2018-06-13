Zero Eid teaser to reportedly feature Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai avatar along with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release Zero is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2018. Directed by Tanu Weds Manu helmer Aanand L Rai, Zero will see SRK in the role of a vertically challenged person and will be paired along with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-actors Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

While the excitement around the film soared to heights when the first teaser was released on 1 January, it was reported that another teaser of the film is all set to be released on Eid that features Salman Khan in a cameo.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the teaser will feature both the Khans dancing and wishing everyone Eid Mubarak. The teaser is touted to be one-minute-15-seconds long; it will show Salman and Shah Rukh in two opposite corners of a boxing ring. While Salman will don his Tiger Zinda Hai avatar, SRK will be seen wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Katrina Kaif.

Apart from this special Eid cameo teaser, Salman has reportedly also shot a song for Zero. The dance number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and has been shot at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, adds the Pinkvilla report.

There is reportedly going to be a huge digital launch of the teaser (that is touted to be minute-long, just like the first teaser) which will feature a cameo appearance of Salman Khan. Shah Rukh wants fans to get a treat of sorts to watch their two favourite Khans during the festive season, adds a report by The Times of India.

SRK is currently shooting for the film in the US along with Anushka Sharma and R Madhavan. Zero will feature guest appearances of actors such as the late Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Jimmy Shergil among others.

Zero is slated to hit the screens on 21 December.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 14:58 PM