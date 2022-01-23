The whole episode kicked off when an Indian passport-holding professor tweeted a little tale, explaining how an Egyptian travel agent let them make payments later just because they belonged to the same country as SRK.

Just before New Year, the heartwarming story of an Economics professor receiving a kind gesture from a Shah Rukh Khan fan in Egypt had gone viral. It didn't end there, now SRK has made the Egyptian fan feel special. You read that right!

On Saturday, the professor Ashwini Deshpande took to Twitter to inform that Khan took note of the incident and sent an autographed picture and a handwritten note of appreciation for his Egyptian fan, as well as autographed pictures for his daughter and the professor’s daughter too.

What had happened?

For the unversed, the incident took place when an Indian passport-holding professor, named Ashwini Deshpande, tweeted a little tale, explaining how an Egyptian travel agent let them make payments later just because they belonged to the same country as SRK. She elaborated on how the travel agent made payments on their behalf when they faced an error while transferring money.

“Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did! #SRK is.”, she wrote.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Ashwini asked Red Chillies Entertainment if they could send a signed photographer for the travel agent and guess what, SRK actually did. In the most recent update, the professor thanked Shah Rukh Khan and his manager for a package she received from the actor’s production company. “A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to Crown @iamsrk for the gracious gesture”, she wrote. Here’s a look.

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

The package was sent from Mannat directly and also had a special note for the travel agent who won hearts through his grand gesture. “Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”, the note said.

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Pathan.