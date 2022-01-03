'You are from SRK's country': Egyptian travel agent makes booking for Indian professor without payment

Ashwini Deshpande, an Economics professor from Ashoka University recently took to social media to recount her experience while booking a trip, when things worked out in her favour due to Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation

Shah Rukh Khan needs no special introduction. The Bollywood superstar, who has given several iconic films such as Chak De! India, Swades and Kal Ho Naa Ho, has millions of fans around the world. A professor from Ashoka University recently experienced the kindness of a SRK fan while she was booking a trip for Egypt.

Ashwini Deshpande, an Economics professor from Ashoka University recently took to social media to recount her experience while booking a trip, when things worked out in her favour due to Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation.

According to Deshpande, she was unable to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt, but was unable to do so due to some problems. The agent, who was a fan of Khan, said that he would trust her and make the booking on her behalf because she was from the country of Shah Rukh Khan. Deshpande narrated the incident and wrote that the agent told her he was only doing this because she was from India.

“For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. And he did! #SRK is (crown emoji)."”, Deshpande tweeted.

View the tweet here:

The tweet went viral, receiving almost 13,000 likes, and prompted many other users to share other anecdotes about how popular Khan is across the world.

Many people said they were proud to encounter fans of the Bollywood superstar in many countries, including Russia and Germany.

One user also recounted instances of his trip to Egypt, when he was asked by a delivery boy to mimic Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic move from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and even given a discount on his order.

Many even described their experiences in Egypt when they met kids who were SRK's fans.

Many users also narrated how they had got cheap accommodation in cities such as Paris because the owner was a fan of Khan.

These tweets reflect that Khan’s popularity remains high across the globe. The superstar will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also have a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, as per reports.