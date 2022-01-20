In the Instagram post, Shah Rukh Khan is seen driving a luxury car and reaching a lavish bungalow.

After a four-month-long break, actor Shah Rukh Khan has finally returned to Instagram. Taking to his social media handle, the King Khan of Bollywood posted a commercial video for an electronic brand in which he features with his wife Gauri.

“Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art & technology. Step into the future with LG OLED Rollable TV & me,” the Dilwale actor wrote while sharing the promotional video.

Further speaking about its design, the ace actor highlighted its ultimate precision that will make everyone go wow. He also mentioned the power of extreme realism that comes with entertainment and luxury in the brand.

As the ad opens, the Om Shanti Om actor is seen driving a luxury car and reaching a lavish bungalow. After walking into the house, he makes himself comfortable on a couch. Following that, he switches on a rollable television that perfectly compliments the view from his bungalow. Minutes later, his wife Gauri walks in and places herself on the couch to watch the TV.

Watch the video here:

Within a few hours of going viral, the video has received more than 6 lakh views and is still counting. Fans were happy to see their favourite star back on social media while others showed their love for him.

Since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case last year, the Raees actor had not posted anything on his social media handles. The last post was on 19 September when he had shared an image of a Ganpati idol. For the unversed, Aryan Khan was released on bail in October, last year after being in jail for three weeks.

On the career front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film titled Zero that released in 2018. He will soon be seen on the big screen with his upcoming movie Pathan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.