Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol might appear on Koffee With Karan to mark 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

After rumours of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma making their debut as a couple on Koffee With Karan, reports of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji coming together for the talk show are doing the rounds. According to a report by Filmfare, the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trio might reunite on Karan Johar's show to mark 20 years of the film.

A source close to the director-producer was quoted as telling the publication, "One may argue that the combination lacks novelty, but it scores on nostalgic value. The line-up is yet to be drawn. It's still in the brainstorming stage. A lot of names are being tossed around and it's too early to say."

Although there is no official confirmation from the actors or the directors, rumours of a possible nostalgia-packed episode are rife. Kajol, Rani and Shah Rukh are Koffee With Karan veterans and have been on the show with several guests multiple times.

As for Virat and Anushka's maiden Koffee With Karan appearance together, there is no official word on it either. Shahid Kapoor had also appeared on the show with his wife Mira Kapoor, which was their first public television appearance after getting married. Therefore, Virat and Anushka might mark their debut on the show too, this season.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 15:26 PM