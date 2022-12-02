Actor Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary award at the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. The prize recognised Khan’s contribution to the film industry. In an informal conversation Shah Rukh Khan said at the red carpet, “First of all I want to thank Red Sea International Festival for being very kind for appreciating and loving my cinema. For me film is life and celebrating films is what gives me maximum happiness. Film festivals are a great way of getting people together.”

SRK is popularly known as the king of love for his romantic films. Truly defining love and making it it’s brand, Khan said, “I don’t know how to say this. I don’t think I am the brand of love, but I am the love.”

Khan is regarded as Bollywood’s most successful film star. Over the course of a 30-year career, he has clocked up more than 100 acting credits, including award-winning hits such as Happy New Year and Chennai Express. His producer credits include Class Of ’83 and the upcoming production Jawan.

For 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is considered to be the beloved by audiences around the world.

He has just wrapped his film Dunki, which he describes as “a story of people who want to come back home when they finally get the calling.”

Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following in Saudi Arabia, where. “It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community,” he added.

SRK who is known for his romantic roles will soon be seen in Pathaan which is an action film. This is Khan’s first film in four years, which also marks the actor’s first step into the action genre.

