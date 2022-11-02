Why we the women love Shah Rukh Khan so much?

Last year during this time author Shrayana Bhattacharya mentioned in her book ‘Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh’ published by HarperCollins about why women love SRK so much. And how during the darkest times of her life she turned to films and words of SRK.

There is something about SRK, the magic and most importantly the respect that he has for women especially journalists are very touching. The magic of SRK is huge from the posh drawing rooms of Jor Bagh to the forests of Jharkhand. Shrayana had spent fifteen years chronicling how female fans love SRK. She had mentioned how these women whom Shrayana had interviewed would find her questions about salaries, wages and working conditions too boring.

During those times Shrayana would take breaks and talk about our favourite film stars. She had mentioned that this recess from research introduced her to Shah Rukh fan girls from diverse communities and taught her more about women’s experiences of the economy than any statistics ever could.

In 2021 Shah Rukh Khan conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter. When a fan asked for tips to woo women from the superstar, he got schooled instead as Khan replied by underlining the importance of respecting women and girls.

Tweeter user asked the superstar about some tips to win the heart of a girl and used the Hindi word “patana” to make his point. In response, to this SRK wrote, “Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ for a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect.

Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ dor a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect. https://t.co/z1aJ0idK0t — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021



In the same Twitter trail SRK had mentioned, “All girls have a beauty which is different from each other. Don’t compare…and remember you are unique.”

In the 2018 24th Annual Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for his charitable work. SRK stressed on women empowerment. He said, “Men desexualize women only because they are scared.”

SRK also mentioned, “I thank my sister, wife and daughter for bringing me up well. They taught me the value of requesting and imploring a ‘yes’ from a woman instead of forcing it upon them.”

Explaining on women empowerment SRK had once mentioned, “We keep talking about empowering the ladies, which is a misnomer according to me. It’s like saying ‘save the planet.’ You don’t save the planet, the planet saves you, it is looking after you. Similarly, when we say, empower women, there is nothing like empowering them. They are more powerful than us. All we need to do is, genuinely give all the ladies an even playing field. That’s all they are asking for.” Truly women are empowered and SRK made us feel that way- stronger, powerful and in control of ourselves. So, a message to all when you talk about women empowerment, remember it is time to empower our boys we are empowered.

SRK the king of romance is all set to with Pathaan to be releasing early next year. And we can’t wait to see the magic of SRK who made we the women believe in ourselves.

