Shah Rukh Khan on failure of Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan: 'People have been a little too harsh'

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, was one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Despite having a mammoth budget and a star-studded cast, the period drama received mostly poor reviews. In an interview with The Telegraph, Shah Rukh Khan, also a friend of Aamir, was asked about box office numbers as well as his opinion on the failure of the film to impress audience and critics alike, unlike small budget films like Stree.

SRK defended Aamir and Amitabh, arguing that one film not reaching the expectations of the audience should not take anything away from the actors' contribution to Indian cinema.

"I think some people have been a little too harsh. It’s heartbreaking. It doesn’t mean that their spirit is broken, they are all amazing artistes who will bounce back. But one needs to be a little less harsh. I think Stree was fabulous and we need to make 20,000 films like that. But I also think that Thugs of Hindostan is fantastic. Sometimes, we do go wrong, but Aamir has never done a film in which he hasn’t put in his best… I’ve known him for 20 years. And if there’s anyone who can put in even more effort than Aamir — which Aamir will also agree — it’s Amitji... and at this age! So they’ve come in with good hearts and great talent and tried to make a film which tries to open up a new genre," he added.

SRK will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film will hit theaters on 21 December.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 11:27 AM