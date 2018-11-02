Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan takes a leap of faith for love in Aanand L Rai's colourful film

The makers of Zero recently released the trailer of the much awaited film. The trailer was released on Shah Rukh Khan's 53rd birthday.

The trailer depicts Anushka, who is wheelchair-bound, as Shah Rukh's love interest. There are hilarious moments in the trailer, one being an altercation between Shah Rukh and his father, when Khan replies saying, "Guthka khaate rehte ho, sperm chhoti ho gayi hogi."

Unfortunately, Anushka and his love story does not reach fruition and Khan moves on to Katrina, who is portrayed as a celebrity. Most of the Zero trailer revolves around the three main characters. Finally, the trailer takes us all by surprise with a sweeping shot of a rocket, with Khan's voice over in the background, saying, "Kahaaniyon mein suna tha ke aashiq mohabbat mein chaand tak le aate hain, saale humne yeh baat seriously le liyi." Zero may have Khan taking the leap of faith for his love.

Khan will reportedly not be the only one playing a special role in the film (he plays a vertically challenged man). Kaif will be playing an alcoholic in the film who struggles with her addiction, while Sharma plays a struggling scientist.

Director Aanand L Rai also shared a new poster of Zero featuring SRK on his birthday. The poster depicts Shah Rukh standing on what seems like a New York street amidst tall sky-scrapers with a garland of notes strung around his neck. Rai dedicated the poster to Khan's dimples.

Duaaon ki agar shakl hoti to uske gaalon pe bhi kya aise hi dimple padte? uss hasi ke naam jiski hasi se laakhon ke chehron pe hasi aajaati hai! Janamdin mubarak Khan Saab @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/IZSQP2NFBY — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) November 2, 2018

Recently, the first look posters of Zero were unveiled which saw Katrina and Anushka with SRK.

The teaser and title of the highly anticipated film was released on 1 January and it left the internet in a frenzy as Khan was seen as a "dwarf" for the first time by the audience. For SRK's challenging look, the makers reportedly used advanced technology inspired from Hollywood films.

Zero will hit theater screens on 21 December.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 17:20 PM