You are here:

SRK wishes Juhi Chawla on her birthday; Ileana at trailer launch of Amar Akbar Anthony: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

November 13, 2018 18:30:39 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ileana D'Cruz at trailer launch of AAA


View this post on Instagram

Team #AmarAkbarAnthony ♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Ileana D'Cruz attended the trailer launch of her upcoming Telugu film, Amar Akbar Anthony, in Hyderabad on 11 November. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, the film stars Ravi Teja in a triple role. Amar Akbar Anthony will release in cinemas on 16 November.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Juhi Chawla on birthday

Shah Rukh Khan wished his co-star of several films Juhi Chawla on her birthday. He tweeted in response to Chawla sharing how a radio station was playing songs from her films.

Arshad Warsi's Fraud Saiyyan to release on 18 January, 2019


Fraud Saiyyan, directed by Saurabh Srivastava, will release in cinemas on 18 January next year. The film has been produced by Prakash Jha and Kanishk Gangwal.

Sanjay Dutt, Madhur Bhandarkar attend The Hungarian-Indian Film & Tourism Symposium

Sanjay Dutt and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were the guests of honour at the Hungarian-Indian Film and Tourism Symposium held in Bulgaria.

Disha Patani shares video with pup Goku

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Goku❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

New pet owner, actress Disha Patan shared a video of herself cradling her puppy Goku.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 18:30 PM

tags: Amar Akbar Anthony , Arshad Warsi , Bollywood BuzzPatrol , Disha Patani , Ileana D'Cruz , Juhi Chawla , Madhur Bhandarkar , Prakash Jha , Ravi Teja , Sanjay Dutt , Shah Rukh Khan , social media stalker's guide , SocialMediaStalkersGuide , Sreenu Vaitla , Telugu cinema

also see

Amar Akbar Anthony director Sreenu Vaitla on his upcoming film, working with Ravi Teja and Ileana

Amar Akbar Anthony director Sreenu Vaitla on his upcoming film, working with Ravi Teja and Ileana

SRK's Diwali bash; Chris Hemsworth visits India to film Netflix thriller Dhaka: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

SRK's Diwali bash; Chris Hemsworth visits India to film Netflix thriller Dhaka: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Amar Akbar Anthony teaser: Ravi Teja, Ileana D'cruz's racy action-drama poses many questions

Amar Akbar Anthony teaser: Ravi Teja, Ileana D'cruz's racy action-drama poses many questions