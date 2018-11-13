You are here:

SRK wishes Juhi Chawla on her birthday; Ileana at trailer launch of Amar Akbar Anthony: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ileana D'Cruz at trailer launch of AAA



View this post on Instagram Team #AmarAkbarAnthony ♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Nov 12, 2018 at 12:46am PST

Ileana D'Cruz attended the trailer launch of her upcoming Telugu film, Amar Akbar Anthony, in Hyderabad on 11 November. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, the film stars Ravi Teja in a triple role. Amar Akbar Anthony will release in cinemas on 16 November.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Juhi Chawla on birthday

We play all your songs in our hearts. Happy Birthday to my closest friend and family. Love u. https://t.co/s2w4nD59IL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 13, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan wished his co-star of several films Juhi Chawla on her birthday. He tweeted in response to Chawla sharing how a radio station was playing songs from her films.

Arshad Warsi's Fraud Saiyyan to release on 18 January, 2019

#Update: Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla... #FraudSaiyaan to release on 18 Jan 2019... Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava... Produced by Disha Prakash Jha and Kanishk Gangwal. pic.twitter.com/vRu7M0ipwO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018



Fraud Saiyyan, directed by Saurabh Srivastava, will release in cinemas on 18 January next year. The film has been produced by Prakash Jha and Kanishk Gangwal.

Sanjay Dutt, Madhur Bhandarkar attend The Hungarian-Indian Film & Tourism Symposium

Sanjay Dutt and Madhur Bhandarkar in #Budapest [#Hungary]... The Hungarian-Indian Film & Tourism Symposium was held on 13 Nov 2018... The Consul General and several Hungarian and Indian diplomats attended... Dutt and Madhur were guests of honour. pic.twitter.com/JwOvAJqKsH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

Sanjay Dutt and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were the guests of honour at the Hungarian-Indian Film and Tourism Symposium held in Bulgaria.

Disha Patani shares video with pup Goku

View this post on Instagram Goku❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 11, 2018 at 10:26pm PST

New pet owner, actress Disha Patan shared a video of herself cradling her puppy Goku.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 18:30 PM