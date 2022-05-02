Shah Rukh and Kajol, who are also best friends in real life, never fail to captivate the audience with their remarkable chemistry. The duo will be seen together in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar.

We haven't seen Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, one of Bollywood's most iconic pairings, share screen time in a film in a long time. The two were last seen together in Dilwale (2015), and reports of them collaborating on a future project have surfaced several times since then. Fans who have been hoping to see the actors rekindle their chemistry from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge may be in luck. According to recent rumours, SRK and Kajol may reunite for a cameo in Karan Johar's forthcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar, the filmmaker and producer, is preparing to return to the director's chair. This is his first film as a director since Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor starred in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and others star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it turns out, will be joining the cast.

According to reports from a reputable news outlet, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will play minor roles in Karan Johar's next film. "Shah Rukh and Kajol might make a cameo appearance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh," a source claimed. This isn't something new; Karan Johar, who has a close relationship with SRK and Kajol, frequently surprises their fans with special appearances in his films. And, once again, the filmmaker might surprise his followers with a special appearance.

It's also unclear whether SRK and Kajol would appear in a scene or sing a song in the future film, according to the source. In February 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be released in theatres.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is going to act alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the film Pathaan. He's also set to act alongside Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Meanwhile, Kajol will star in Revathi's film The Last Hurrah.

