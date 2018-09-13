Shah Rukh Khan in a Marvel film? Executive of global giant wishes to cast ace actor as Indian superhero

Marvel films have acquired a cult status in India, considering Avengers: Infinity War was declared the biggest earner of 2018, despite release of big banner films such as Sanju and Race 3. However, in a first, Stephen Wacker, (Vice President of Creative Development, Marvel) shared plans of casting Shah Rukh Khan as a Marvel character, with the Indian milieu in mind.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Wacker said that in the coming years Marvel would attempt to create characters with a foothold in Indian culture, and present the same to a core North American Marvel viewership.

Wacker further spoke about how he hopes for Marvel to create and Indian character on par with the likes of Black Panther, emphasising the fact that Shah Rukh Khan would have to be a part of the said project, if it were to happen.

Meanwhile, Marvel has been making inroads into South Asia with not only worldwide release of their films, but also introducing their first Pakistani-American superhero with Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige had told Hindustan Times that they were ‘actively planning’ a Ms Marvel movie after Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

With Captain Marvel and Avengers 4's release, the current version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be concluded, opening new avenues for a new phase of films.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 16:15 PM