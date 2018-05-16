You are here:

Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan movie 'definitely in the works', confirms studio chief Kevin Feige

Marvel president Kevin Feige has said that a film based on Muslim superhero Ms Marvel is in development at the studio.

In an interview with the BBC, Feige said the studio has plans for the character whose real name is Kamala Khan.

"Ms Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world," Feige said.

Khan is a teenage Pakistani American from New Jersey and possesses the power of shape shifting and healing factor.

Feige did not provide further details but suggested that Ms Marvel appearance will follow Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson and due for release in March, 2019.

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 18:46 PM