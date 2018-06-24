Did Shah Rukh Khan offer Irrfan Khan keys to his London home before actor left for cancer treatment?

Internationally acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, who went public with his "rare illness" in March 2018, is currently in London for treatment. But before his trip to the British capital, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had reportedly dropped by his Mumbai home to spend time with the ailing actor and even handed over the keys to his London residence so that Irrfan and his family could feel at home while the actor was getting treatment.

The report comes from SpotboyE, which describes how it all started with a phone call from Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, who confided in Shah Rukh a day before they flew out to London. The Zero star rushed to Irrfan’s residence to meet him and spent close to two hours with his family.

Opening up about battling "high-grade neuroendocrine cancer", Irrfan recently said he has fought his way through pain, fear and uncertainty to find a belief in the "intelligence of the cosmos", irrespective of the outcome.

In a note to The Times of India that he shared on his Twitter account on 19 June, Irrfan said he got to know that the disease was rare. Due to the unpredictability of the treatment and few study cases, he was now a part of a "trial-and-error game", the actor said.

Celebrities, including Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhasker and Rajkummar Rao, soon wished him a speedy recovery.

