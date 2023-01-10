And here it comes! The moment we all were waiting for has finally arrived. Yes, it’s the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s spy thriller Pathaan, which has BLOCKBUSTER written all over. And the icing on the cake is Khan’s return to the celluloid after four years and a month.

Watch the trailer here:

Khan drifted away from the conventional narratives and experimented with titles like Ra.One, Fan, and Zero. All three had ambitious visual effects and much hula and hype around them, but failed to make a mark in their overall craft. With Pathaan, Khan veers into the space of hardcore commerce and essays a character that’s as larger than life as one can get. He’s in dire need of a blockbuster that has unfortunately eluded him since Chennai Express a decade back. Cmon Mr. Khan, make a solid comeback and shut your haters.

There is no denying the fact that it truly is a strategic move by the YRF team to drop the trailer just two weeks before the release of the movie. Claiming that the Pathaan campaign follows “the ideology of less is more,” the source said that makers were successful in building the “curiosity around the film” by releasing two songs and a teaser, resulting in the chatter around the movie about its “probable plot.”

The source further says, “With this spy universe, YRF as a studio now has two of the biggest franchises in the history of Indian cinema including the Dhoom series. Aditya Chopra is also the maker of the most successful female cop franchise, Mardaani. Coincidentally, the YRF spy universe logo is being launched on the 10th year of the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger’s release in 2012!“

The insider adds, “This film was the first one of the spy universe and paved the way for Adi to dream big with this universe. So, it could be YRF’s hat tip to Ek Tha Tiger. So, slowly but silently, YRF has produced a franchise that has the potential to rope in all the top stars of the country as the universe is only going to expand from here on.”

Taking to its official Instagram account, IMDb India shared the list of the Top 20 most anticipated movies of 2023, and honestly, it has brought forward some eye-opening results. The release of Pushpa: The Rise garnered much praise back in 2021, with fans hotly anticipating the release of its sequel that is Pushpa: The Rule. However, SRK’s Pathaan has overtaken Pushpa 2, which is in second position.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

