Shah Rukh Khan dismisses rumours of working on new film with Ali Abbas Zafar: 'It’s just post truth'

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to Twitter and said that he has not boarded the cast of a new film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. According to DNA, the project is rumoured to be an action thriller, also starring Katrina Kaif.

The publication mentions that there have been similar speculations about the actor working with Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani and other filmmakers.

Here is Shah Rukh's tweet.

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

During his visit to this year's edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Shah Rukh spoke about his future projects with Rajeev Masand.

"I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film," the actor said when asked about the kind of stories he is looking out for.

In the interview, he also dismissed rumours of his banner acquiring rights to the Spanish-language crime thriller series, Money Heist.

The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina and Anushka Sharma. However, the film was declared a box office dud.

As a producer, Shah Rukh's upcoming projects include Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, a zombie show Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 14:40:17 IST