Chandrayaan 2 Landing: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar react to India's space mission

Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), lost contact 12 seconds before it was supposed to touchdown on Moon's surface. However, the initial reactions were of hope, and some Bollywood celebrities even penned notes about the success on Twitter.

Most of them were positive of the future despite the present loss, and wrote touching messages online.

Check out the reactions of Bollywood celebrities

T 3281 - " Moon is 3,84,400 kms and we failed at 2.1 KM

that's 0.0005463% of margin.Even this failure is a foundation for new beginnings.

Even this failure has a taste of success in it.

Kudos to our Scientists and ISRO 🇮🇳 " ~ KK Gajraj .. from FB pic.twitter.com/rnRD7Yuh4f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2019

Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do....so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 7, 2019

Watching the #Chandrayaan2Landing in San Francisco -what a proud moment for us India 🇮🇳 - Jai Hind!!!! - Congratulations the entire team @isro & our Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/02bLD3e2bw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 6, 2019

We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind https://t.co/ktuJjb9ozx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 6, 2019

Go... #Chandrayan2... Go. Indians all over the world are with you.🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @isro — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 6, 2019

गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले!!! Well done @isro. We are proud of you.🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 6, 2019

Damn.... I hope they can restore communication. Hard worK of so many and prayers of so many. It’ll happen. BELIEVE!!! Well done ISRO. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 6, 2019

Sometimes we don’t land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2019

There’s no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 13:45:25 IST