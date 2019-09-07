You are here:

Chandrayaan 2 Landing: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar react to India's space mission

FP Staff

Sep 07, 2019 13:45:25 IST

Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), lost contact 12 seconds before it was supposed to touchdown on Moon's surface. However, the initial reactions were of hope, and some Bollywood celebrities even penned notes about the success on Twitter.

Most of them were positive of the future despite the present loss, and wrote touching messages online.

Check out the reactions of Bollywood celebrities

 

 

