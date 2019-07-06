Bard of Blood first look: Emraan Hashmi plays intelligence agent in Netflix series premiering on 27 September

The first look of Emraan Hashmi from his Netflix series Bard of Blood was released on 6 July (Saturday). The actor, who plays an intelligence officer named Kabir Anand in the show, can be seen holding a gun and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Bard of Blood also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is based on a bestselling 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui.

I spy with my little eye a first look at @emraanhashmi in #BardOfBlood. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ifKFaj1iFe — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 6, 2019

The official synopsis released by Netflix reads: "The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.

Back in India, the intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, the handler of the captured agents, realises he must spearhead a clandestine mission to rescue his men. He reaches out to a former spy and now professor of Shakespeare, Kabir Anand – a man who knows the terrain and politics of Balochistan inside out. Kabir must connect the dots from the cryptic information that he has at his disposal. The only way for Kabir to get the answers is to embark upon a dangerous journey and complete unfinished business."

Hashmi in an earlier statement had expressed his delight on being part of the project. He said "I am really excited to be a part of this new form of storytelling where content has no boundaries and the world is your audience. It will be a thrilling, edge-of-the seat experience that will challenge me as an actor to bring out my best."

All episodes of Bard of Blood will release on 27 September. The series is multilingual with characters interacting in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 12:12:40 IST